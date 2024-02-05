Construction underway on US$3.5M Optique Eye Hospital

An artist’s impression of the new Optique Eye Hospital

In a significant development for healthcare in Guyana, the Guyana Office for Investment has proudly announced a landmark Investment Agreement with Optique Eye Hospital Inc.

This agreement marks the beginning of what will be the nation’s first private Specialty Eye Hospital, a venture that underscores the local private sector’s commitment to enhancing healthcare under the guidance of His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali. This follows Sheriff Hospital which also received an Investment Agreement for a Private Hospital in Leonora.

Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop expressed his enthusiasm about the project, noting the importance of local investors in the nation’s transformative journey since 2020. The project adds to large-scale investments across various sectors, including hospitality, infrastructure, and agriculture, with more than 60% of recent investment agreements originating from local sources. This initiative is part of a broader vision that includes the President’s plan to establish seven new hospitals, further bolstering the country’s healthcare landscape.

Infrastructural works have advanced on these institutions which will be located at De Kinderen, Region Three; Enmore and Diamond, Region Four; Bath, Region Five; and No. 75 Village, Region Six. Additionally, a world-class hospital is being built to serve the residents of New Amsterdam, Region Six and a specialised hospital for maternal and child health is being established at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara.

Optique Eye Hospital Inc.’s CEO, Mr Dhani A. Narine, shared his excitement about establishing the country’s inaugural Private Specialty Eye Hospital. With construction already underway at 350 New Market Street, the hospital is expected to open its doors in the last quarter of 2024. It promises to offer a wide range of speciality eye surgeries and set new standards of excellence in eye care, not just for Guyana but for the entire Caribbean Region.

Dr. Ramsaroop emphasized the project’s significance to the National Development Plan, highlighting its potential to spur medical tourism and create job opportunities for Guyanese. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest ophthalmic technology, ensuring precision and safety in all procedures. A team of highly trained ophthalmologists, alongside skilled physicians, nurses, and support staff, will provide comprehensive care.

The Optique Eye Hospital is set to address the increasing incidence of eye-related conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. By offering specialized services under one roof, the hospital aims to meet the population’s needs efficiently. The investment, totalling approximately USD 3.5 million, will establish a modern and welcoming environment for patients, from the reception areas to the operating rooms, fostering an atmosphere conducive to healing and recovery.

Optique Eye Hospital stands as a beacon of progress in healthcare. It represents a significant stride towards advancing eye care in Guyana and the region, promising the highest standards of ophthalmological excellence. [Press Release]