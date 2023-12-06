Construction of new Moruca hospital to begin soon

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Hundreds of residents residing in the Moruca sub-district, Region One are expected to benefit from quality and efficient health services, as the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital is expected to commence soon.

This is according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Wednesday during the handing over ceremony at the ministry’s Central Supply Unit (CSU) in Kingston, Georgetown.

Survey and site clearing for the hospital are almost completed, paving the way for the commencement of construction.

“This would complement the level of care that we will be able to give in Region One, and this comes as we’ve also over the last two years or so, improved the facilities at Mabaruma through the Smart Hospital Project and we’ve improved the facilities at Port Kaituma,” Minister Anthony highlighted.

The project is funded through a US$97 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which was approved in December 2022 and encompasses seven hospitals across Guyana including in Region One.

With these financial resources, top-class hospitals will be constructed in Kamarang, Region Seven; Kato, Region Eight and Lethem, Region Nine.

The funds will also be used to upgrade the Linden Hospital in Region 10, the New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six, and the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) in Region Four.

Meanwhile, the health minister disclosed that millions of dollars have been expended this year in improving health facilities and adding new facilities in the Barima-Waini Region.

“In Region One at this present time, we have done a lot of infrastructural work. We have expended this year close to $200 million in improving several health centres in Region One and we have added some new facilities too in Region One,” Dr Anthony disclosed. The region would have also benefitted from transportation for health services from the government over the last three years, as the administration works continuously to increase access to health services countrywide.