Construction of multi-purpose sports facility in Region Eight to start soon – Ramson Jr

Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr

Residents, specifically sports enthusiasts, living in Region Eight will soon witness the construction of the first-ever multipurpose facility in the town of Mahdia, which is set to commence in a matter of weeks.

The indoor facility will measure 140 feet in length; 120 feet in width and 35 feet off the ground.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr made the announcement Tuesday while addressing several residents of Campbelltown. He was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

Minister Ramson said Region Four has many indoor sports facilities when compared to the hinterland regions which have many athletic talents. As such, the administration is working to bridge the gap by constructing similar facilities in these regions.

This, he noted, aligns with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of One Guyana, which is intended to ensure everyone benefits equally.

“It’s going to be a massive facility. You’re going to be able to play just not sports but to do cultural events and all kinds of parties. Now you will have a facility that we’re constructing on your behalf for your benefit so that you get similar access,” Minister Ramson relayed.

Similar facilities are being constructed in Regions One, Three, Seven, and Nine with monies already allocated in this year’s national budget.

The Minister emphasised, “We’re trying to take as many of the opportunities and facilities and public infrastructure all across the country, so that you can get the quality of life and the development opportunities that many people have access to.”

Sports gear was also delivered to residents of Campbelltown.

The sport ministry received an allocation of $4.3 billion in the national budget to advance development in the sector. [DPI]