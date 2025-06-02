Conservative Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential run-off, media reports say 

Minimal disruptions expected - CJIA on fire Nursing Assistant charged with terrorism gets bail 'Release the evidence…because no such thing happened’- Jagdeo to Azruddin on claims Pres. Ali assisted in tax evasion Govt ready to coinvest with sugar workers, fisherfolk to increase income base Sophia man gets 3-year jail for armed robbery PM Phillips calls for united action to end plastic pollution at EPA's Annual Green Walk
02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Conservative eurosceptic Karol Nawrocki is expected to win Poland’s presidential run-off election with all votes now counted, according to media reports.

The Associated Press news agency, citing the final vote count, reported on Monday that Nawrocki won 50.89 percent of votes in the tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11 percent.

The Polish news website, Onet, reported the same results on its website.

The Polish Electoral Commission said on its website that it had counted all of the votes. The commission had said earlier that official results would be out on Monday morning.

Nawrocki, 42, a historian and amateur boxer who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure economic and social policies favour Poles over other nationalities, including refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

While Poland’s parliament holds most power, the president can veto legislation, and the vote was being watched closely in Ukraine as well as Russia, the United States and across the European Union.

