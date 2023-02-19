Company says $122,000.00 removed from account without authorisation

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Directors of Caribconex Ltd on All Saints Road have reported to the police that USD $122,000.00 was wired from their account at a local bank without authorization.

The directors reported that incident occurred sometime between 20 and 22nd December 2022.

Police are investigating.

