Collapsed Essequibo koker door gets temporary fix

flood water recedes in Better Success

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has constructed a temporary fix to the Andrews Sluice in Evergreen/Paradise, Essequibo Coast which collapsed on Thursday.

In about a month’s time, the door will be fixed according to the required standards since Regional officials think that the structure was not properly constructed in 2017 by the APNU+AFC Administration.

However, with the temporary fix, Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit explained that the water which made its way into the farmlands had receded with minimal damage done.

Officials are still on the scene working to deal with the situation following the collapse of a koker door at Better Success, Region Two

“Several lands were flooded but the NDIA team has done their best and temporary stop logs were installed to stop the flow of water… The floodwater has receded from lands and a pump is working to get remaining water off the land.”

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha after receiving reports of the incident has instructed the NDIA to mobilise resources to remedy the situation.

As such, the NDIA was able to mobilise the necessary materials and equipment to stop the intrusion of sea water onto the land.

Officials at the Koker on Friday morning

The stop logs will be in place at the structure until the NDIA is able to fabricate a new stainless-steel metal door to replace the damaged wooden door.

Mustapha further stated that the NDIA has already commenced the process to have the door replaced, which he added, will be done in the shortest possible time.

On Thursday at about 16:44h, the koker door collapsed, resulting in water from the Atlantic Ocean forcefully rushing inland.

The Region Two Administration along with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) sprang into action and took control of the situation but some houses and rice fields were inundated.