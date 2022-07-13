Cocaine-laden aircraft: Brazilian, Colombian jailed for 12 years each

The illegal aircraft upon landing in Mahdia, Region 8

The Brazilian and Colombian men who was arrested after landing a drug-laden aircraft at Mahdia Airstrip, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) earlier this week were both jailed for 12 years each.

Matheus Vinicius Tontes Alberto

Matheus Vinicius Tontes Alberto, 23, and Rodrigues Canon Dandes Estiven, 43, a Colombian national, on Thursday admitted to trafficking 290.2 KG of cocaine and were fined $435,380,640 and sentenced to four years and dix months imprisonment, respectively.

Rodrigues Canon Dandes Estiven

Also on Thursday, the men admitted to trafficking 54.6 KG cannabis and were fined fined $49,171,680 and sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment.

They also pleaded guilty to operating a civil aircraft without airworthiness certificate and were each fined $2,000,000 and sentenced to one year each imprisonment.

Additionally, they were charged and pled guilty to interference with an aircraft and were fined fined $2,000,000 and jailed for one year each.

They also admitted to operating an aircraft without insurance and were fined $3,000,000 and fined one year imprisonment each.

The men also admitted to having a false or misleading aircraft marking and were both fined $2,000,000 and jailed for one year each. The sentences will run concurrently.