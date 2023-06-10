Cocaine, ganja found during Police operations in Regions 2, 3 & 4

The narcotics found at Buxton

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have unearthed quantities of cocaine and marijuana during several operations carried out in three policing divisions on Friday.

Acting on information received, police officers went to the home of an Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, female sexagenarian at about 02:30h. A search conducted on the premises led to the discovery of several small bulky silver foil wraps and several small white bulky paper parcels on the counter in her kitchen.

These were opened in the woman’s presence and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in the white paper parcels, while a hard whitish rocklike substance suspected to be cocaine was seen in the silver foil wraps.

The suspected cocaine found in the elderly woman’s home at Uitvlugt, WCD

The elderly woman was told of the offence committed. She admitted to ownership of the drugs, telling officers that she was selling the “cocaine and weed” to take care of her sick husband.

She was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station along with the narcotics, which were weighed and amounted to 10.3 grams cocaine and 28.6 grams cannabis.

The suspect is currently in police custody pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, sometime around 10:45h on Friday, ranks went to the home of a 29-year-old male at Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast where a search was carried out.

The officers found a white paint bucket containing over 60 transparent ziplock plastic bags and a large size transparent plastic bag – all containing leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in the kitchen of the house.

Cannabis found at the house in Charity, Essequibo Coast

The suspected begged the police “for a change” after he was told of the offence committed and cautioned. Nevertheless, he was arrested and taken to the Charity Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 165.5 grams.

He is presently in custody pending charges.

Also on Friday, a party of Police officers carried out a cordon and search at a popular liming spot on Spliff Street, Buxton Middlewalk, East Coast Demerara, where several males were seen sitting.

On their arrival at the location, the males fled in various directions leaving three haversacks.

A search was carried out on the bags during which 677 grams of cannabis and 0.5 grams of cocaine were found ziplock and plastic bags.

The Police also found $6,640 cash, which they suspected to be proceeds from the sale of the narcotics.