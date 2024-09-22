Cocaine, ganja found at Oku Backdam, Reg. 7

The narcotics found at the suspect’s camp

One man is now in police custody following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine and marijuana at Oku Backdam in Region Seven (Cuyunu-Mazaruni).

According to reports, a Police team from Regional Division #7 went to the camp of 46-year-old Mark Ramdass at Oku Backdam sometime around 02:00h this morning (Sunday). Upon arrival, they found Ramdass asleep in his bed.

He was awoken by the ranks, who searched the camp during which a black plastic bag containing a bottle was found inside a pillowcase. The bottle contained several rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine, along with a number of ziplock packets containing seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Ramdass, a resident of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, was informed of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “Is me own, do a thing fo meh nah.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he was placed into custody.

The suspected narcotics (cocaine and marijuana) were weighed, amounting to 5.4 grams of cocaine and 38.7 grams of marijuana.