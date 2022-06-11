Clarence House refuses to comment on report that Prince Charles finds UK’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda ‘appalling’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Clarence House said it would not comment on what it calls “supposed anonymous private conversations with The Prince of Wales” after British newspaper The Times reported that Prince Charles privately described the UK government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda “appalling.”

“He said he was more than disappointed at the policy,” The Times reported, quoting an anonymous source. “He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling.”

CNN has not independently verified The Times report.

Clarence House told CNN in a statement that the Prince of Wales remains politically neutral.

“We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with The Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for Government,” Clarence House said.

Prince Charles fears the controversial policy could overshadow the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit in Kigali, Rwanda, the Times reports.

