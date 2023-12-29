Claims & Objections exercise to produce an Official List of Electors begins Jan 2

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will commence a Claims and Objections exercise on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024, regarding entries on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE), to produce an Official List of Electors. In this regard, the PLEs have been posted at prominent locations in all the Registration Divisions / Sub-Divisions, at all the GECOM Permanent Registration Offices countrywide and on the Commission’s website at https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/lists.

During this exercise, any person who have attained the age of 18 years and older by the 31st December, 2023, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization or registration, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can make a Claim to entry on the Official List of Electors (OLE) on or before 15th January, 2024 providing that he/she is not listed in the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE).

Persons desirous of making a Claim to be included in the OLE are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the required source document(s) such as original Birth Certificate, valid Passport, Adoption Certificate, Form F or Naturalization Certificate / Certificate of Registration, to be registered for inclusion.

Existing registrants are also advised to check the PLE posted at prominent locations in their respective Registration Divisions / Sub-Divisions, at the Registration Offices, or on GECOM’s website at https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/resource_hub/cno2024-1 to verify the existence/accuracy of their registration information in the PLE.

Persons who need to update their registration records e.g. change or correction to their names and occupation, or to apply for a transfer if they have changed their addresses since they were registered, are advised that they can apply for such transactions during this exercise.

The relevant source documents such as an original Marriage Certificate, Deed Poll with Birth Certificate, or a new Birth Certificate reflecting the changes must be presented in the case of an application for a change or correction.

Objections against the inclusion of names in the PLE can be tendered to the Registration Officer responsible for the respective area from 2nd January, 2024 to 22nd January, 2024.

Objections can be made by an Elector who is listed in the same list in which the person being objected to is listed. Objections can also be made by accredited Scrutineers of Political Parties provided that any such Scrutineer has monitoring responsibility for the registration area in which the person being objected to is listed. The relevant original document(s) such as an original Death Certificate must be presented at the time of the hearing of objections to support the basis upon which the objection is made.

The Commission is urging all eligible Electors to use this opportunity to get registered for inclusion in the OLE and for existing registrants to check the PLE to ensure that their particulars as stated in the PLE is accurate.

Persons are also encouraged to object to the inclusion of the name of any person who they believe do not meet the eligibility criteria to be in the list.

Registration transactions will be facilitated Monday – Friday from 8:00hrs – 18:00hrs and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00hrs – 14:00hrs.