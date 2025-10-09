Manickchand calls meeting to deal with incomplete &amp; delayed projects in Reg. 1 Timely delivery top agenda as new CH&amp;PA CEO tours Housing Projects 'Poor service will not be tolerated' - Min. Persaud tells management of Palms Geriatric Home  Trump expected to sign a TikTok deal on Thursday Kes’ “Cocoa Tea” under consideration for a Grammy Guyana ready to work alongside Chile to promote environmental protection, inclusive development - PM
CJIA working with CAL to investigate bribery & extortion allegations

09 October 2025
See full statement from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA): The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is treating recent public bribery and extortion allegations concerning overweight baggage fees for Caribbean Airlines with the utmost seriousness. CJIA assures the public that it is working closely with the airline and relevant authorities to investigate the claims raised […]

