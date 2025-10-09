Local News
CJIA working with CAL to investigate bribery & extortion allegations
09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA): The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is treating recent public bribery and extortion allegations concerning overweight baggage fees for Caribbean Airlines with the utmost seriousness. CJIA assures the public that it is working closely with the airline and relevant authorities to investigate the claims raised […]
