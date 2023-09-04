CJIA to test emergency response procedures tomorrow

See full statement from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA):

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will conduct a Full-Scale Emergency Exercise on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 10:00 am.

The exercise aims to test the airport’s emergency response procedures and train staff on how to handle any eventualities and is a requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

We are asking members of the public not to be alarmed if they see or hear unusual activity at the airport during this time. This is only a drill and there is no actual danger.

The exercise will involve several agencies, including the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Health, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force.

The exercise will be conducted in a safe and controlled manner. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.