CJIA signs MoU with Grupo Puntacana for new terminal building

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport

See full statement from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport:

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Guyana’s main international gateway, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grupo Puntacana, a leading airport developer and operator from the Dominican Republic. This MoU signifies a significant step forward in CJIA’s expansion plans, aimed at increasing passenger capacity and enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors and residents alike.

The MoU outlines a collaborative effort to construct a new terminal building at CJIA, specifically designed to handle the growing influx of passengers.

This expansion is crucial to accommodate the anticipated surge in air travel demand within the coming years, driven by Guyana’s flourishing economy and tourism potential.

This MoU marks the second major partnership the Government of Guyana announced for CJIA’s expansion.

Late last year, a similar MoU was signed with the Manchester Airport Group (MAG) to construct a second terminal and implement improved management practices for the airport facility.

The Government of Guyana continues to engage and leverage reputable airport developers with expertise in airport operations to streamline procedures, enhance efficiency, and elevate the quality of service provided to passengers.

This collaborative approach aims to position CJIA as a regional leader in airport management and customer satisfaction.

Together, these partnerships represent a comprehensive strategy to transform CJIA into a world-class airport capable of meeting the growing needs of Guyana’s air travel industry.

In 2022, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport signed an MoU with the Houston Airport System, resulting in both airports working together to attract United Airlines to fly the Houston/Georgetown route.