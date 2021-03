The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) made a net profit of $1.3 billion for 2019, the last full year before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wiped out large sections of inte…

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has announced that 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in the country tomorrow. This is a donation from the Government of China. “The Sinopharm vaccin…