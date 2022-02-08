City Hall approves $2B budget for 2022

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Monday gave approval for its 2022 budgetary plans, amounting to $2 billion.

The Council, in the presence of Mayor Ubraj Narine and Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore, deliberated on the estimates and approved the allocations.

From presentations of the Council, the indication is that the local organ remains open to collaboration to ensure that the services continue. According to the Council, the allotted sums will focus on Public Health; and the City Engineer and Solid Waste Departments.

“It also seeks to improve all areas of expenditure and create new revenue avenues to meet the core needs and services of the citizens of Georgetown,” said the M&CC.

Last month, Mayor Narine had said that while the Council’s budget is some $2.6 billion, much more is needed for City Hall to effectively conduct its operations.

Even in its cash-strapped cries, workers of the Council have benefited from a 10 per cent salary increase, five per cent of which will be retroactive to January 2021 and five per cent would be paid from January 2022. This increase is applied to workers across the board.

The money for the increase in wages, the Mayor had said, will come from amnesty being granted for rates and taxes.

“The increase of revenue due to the amnesty that we called from December to March month-end. Currently we have lots of application, and a lot of people are coming forward to pay their taxes….”, he was quoted as saying.

More than 600 workers stand to benefit. They last received an increase in their wages and salaries in 2018. When asked if the rates and taxes would be increased later this year or next year to sustain the payment of those salary increases at that time, the Mayor did not divulge any information, but rather said that any increase in rates would be decided by the Council.

Errant taxpayers have until March 31, 2022, to clear their debts to the Council and some will receive pardons on their liabilities during this amnesty period. A Special Circumstances Committee was created and shall decide the exemption rate. The Council is also equipped to offer a payment plan should the subject be unable to pay the arrears due in full.

An applicant will have to submit along with the application form, certified application of transport, title, lease, letter of administration; a printout of arrears statement; copy of official form of identification; updated rate evaluation as may be required among other documents.

In recent years, it is estimated that almost $9 billion is owed by taxpayers and commercial businesses to the Council.