Citizens urged to take precautions against possible flooding

Flooding at a house in Region Six in September 2022

Prime Minister Mark Phillips is urging persons who reside in low-lying and flood-prone areas to take the necessary precautions in the coming days as Guyana continues to experience heavy rainfall.

“We are in the rainy season and some amount of flooding is expected. While we do not hope for it, we are working to closely monitor the situation. Persons who reside on low-lying areas and those who are affected by flooding, I encourage you to take all precautions to minimise the damage that is associated with flooding in all communities,” Phillips advised.

He made this comment during a briefing held at the Civil Defense Commissions (CDC) Headquarters on Thursday.

The Senior Government Official, who holds responsibility for disaster risk management, revealed that the Cabinet Taskforce on flooding is also currently monitoring the rainfall.

Director-General of the CDC, Nazrul Hussain in an invited comment related that the Commission has embarked on a public awareness campaign across their social media platforms to urge residents to take all necessary precautions.

Hussain noted that the Commission is working with the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological Service and several other stakeholders to monitor and respond to reports of flooding.

In the meantime, a flood advisory warning is being issued based on the predicted weather forecast for the week.

CDC also encourages citizens to remain vigilant and cautious and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.