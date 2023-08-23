CIOG spearheads relief efforts for Success fire victims

Success fire victims

A family of five was rendered homeless after a fire completely gutted their home at Lot 412 Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last Thursday.

Shafiez Mohamed and his family were at home at the time of the blaze, but they were unable to salvage any household items or personal belongings. It was reported that Mohamed and his family resided in the lower flat of the two-storey wooden-and-concrete structure.

Mohamed had related to fire officials that he was at home cooking, but had left his gas stove unattended and gone outside to fill a bucket with water. Upon his return, about two minutes later, he observed that his kitchen was engulfed in flames.

“The victim claimed that he suspected his cooking gas bottle was leaking, and tried throwing a wet cloth over it in an attempt to extinguish the fire. This proved futile. He subsequently alerted his other family members, who were in the upper flat of the house at the time, and they quickly exited the building,” the Police stated in a release. The fire was subsequently extinguished.

The Central Islamic Organization (CIOG), along with the islamic community in Success, is raising the necessary funds required to rebuild the family’s home, and as such is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone wishing to offer assistance can contact the CIOG on telephone numbers 225-6167 or 227-1030.

The CIOG has expressed gratitude to all those who have so far come forward to assist Mohamed and his family.

The CIOG, in its 44 years of existence, says it remains committed to providing leadership for the development of the islamic community in Guyana, in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah (way of life/conduct) of Prophet Muhammad (upon whom be peace); and to meet the spiritual, social, economic and general welfare needs of both the Islamic and non-Islamic communities.