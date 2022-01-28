CIOG hosts medical outreaches in Amerindian communities



A scene from one of the medical outreaches A scene from one of the medical outreaches

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) recently spearheaded medical outreaches in St Cuthbert’s Mission and Santa Mission.

The initiative was supported by the U.S. Embassy’s Military Information Support Team, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), TSI Security services and Sterling Products Limited.

According to a statement from the CIOG, the main purpose of the activities was to provide medical assistance to the communities. CIOG said the residents were able to have their blood pressure and glucose levels tested, get access to mental health care, and benefit from the provision of over-the-counter medication. Additionally, children were able to gain pediatric health care.

The residents were also provided with first aid training. The medical team was able to provide assistance to over 600 persons in the communities inclusive of children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Additionally, the residents were presented with packages that catered for their daily needs inclusive of hair and skin care products, sanitation products, mosquito nets, clothing, both children and adult pampers, food substances and stationery for the children.

Moreover, the Health Centers in both communities were provided with a wide range of medical items that would cater to daily health ailments. The school in Santa Mission was also provided with a variety of reading books and stationery by team members of the U.S Embassy to Guyana Military Information Support Team who also provided further assistance to the school by installing and setting up their computers.

The CIOG expressed thanks to the Toshao of St. Cuthbert’s Mission Timothy Andrews and the Toshao of Santa Mission (Santa Aratak) Hilton Williams and their communities for their kind support and cooperation and to the doctors and others who gave their time and services voluntarily in making this humanitarian effort a success.