Chuck E. Cheese coming to Guyana

Chuck E. Cheese will open in Eccles at a date to be announced

J’s Group of Companies land Guyana Chuck E. Cheese franchise; to open in Eccles

J’s Group of companies landed a major franchise deal, becoming the official franchiseholder of Chuck E. Cheese in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The new franchise location, set to open at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) – aims tobecome the go-to destination for family celebrations, birthday parties, and everyday fun.

This exciting development brings the beloved family entertainment center, and restaurantchain to a new market, offering an unparalleled experience of fun, food, and games to thepeople of Guyana.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J’s Group of Companies Jermaine Sripal is honoredthat he and his company will bring something new to the Guyanese market.

“I am incredibly honored to bring Chuck E. Cheese to Guyana,” said Jermaine Sripal.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, fun-filled environment where families can create lastingmemories. We believe that the introduction of Chuck E. Cheese will enhance therecreational landscape of Guyana, offering a much-needed venue for familyentertainment.”

Sripal is a renowned businessman in Guyana. He is more known for operating J’sSupermarket in New Amsterdam. Recently, he also expanded his wings, becoming a newhorse owner, when he snapped up Guyana’s champion horse, Spankhurst.

Chuck E. Cheese is renowned worldwide for its unique combination of entertainment,and dining, features a wide range of arcade games, amusement rides, and live showsAlongside a menu that includes pizza, sandwiches, and other kid-friendly favourites.

The new Chuck E. Cheese location in Guyana will feature state-of-the-art games andattractions, ensuring a vibrant and engaging experience for children of all ages. Inaddition to the entertainment offerings, the venue will maintain the highest standards ofsafety and cleanliness, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors.