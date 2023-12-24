Christmas encourages us to reflect on our blessings while being thankful for simple, invaluable moments with loved ones – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Christmas Greetings from the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips:

Fellow Guyanese,

To my fellow Guyanese, I want to extend warm and heartfelt greetings as we celebrate this joyous season. Christmas is a time to reflect on the values that unite us as a nation and cherish the moments spent with our loved ones.

Beyond the glitz and exchange of gifts, Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the spirit of love, compassion, and hope. This season encourages us to reflect on our blessings while being thankful for the simple but invaluable moments spent with those who matter most in our lives.

In Guyana, Christmas holds a special place in our hearts as we embrace our rich cultural heritage. Whether you find yourself in the comfort of your home or abroad, let the spirit of our beautiful nation fill your hearts. Our traditional Guyanese Christmas is marked by the savoury aroma of signature dishes like Pepperpot, the delightful taste of Garlic Pork, and the refreshing zing of our Ginger Beer and sorrel drink. May these culinary delights add an extra layer of warmth to your celebrations, wherever you may be.

Amidst the festivities, I urge you to take a moment of silence to reflect on the year gone by. In these moments, let us express gratitude for both the triumphs and the challenges we have faced as a nation. It is through reflection that we gain strength, and it is through gratitude that we find contentment.

I wish to reaffirm the government’s unwavering commitment to Guyana’s continued development and prosperity as we look towards the future. We stand united in our dedication to building a nation that thrives on inclusivity, progress, and opportunities for all Guyanese. May we stride confidently into the coming year, working hand in hand towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our beloved nation.

May this Christmas season bring you joy, peace, and an abundance of blessings. From my family to yours, and on behalf of the entire government, I wish all of Guyana a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.