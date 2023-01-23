Christ Church Secondary students resume learning after fire destroys school

Christ Church Secondary School students at their new learning environment at the CPCE building

Students and teachers of the Christ Church Secondary School have comfortably settled at the school’s new location at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Today is the first day the students are attending school face-to-face following a fire on January 12, 2023, which destroyed the institution’s previous located at Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown.

The decision to house the students at CPCE was taken following consultations with parents and teachers on the best way forward.

The Guyana Fire Service has since confirmed that the fire that devastated the Christ Church Secondary School was maliciously set.

About one week prior to the fire which ruined the school, an inferno had erupted at the institution. The Fire Service also determined that that fire, which was determined to be as a result of a chemical reaction, was also deliberately set.

On the day of the massive blaze, despite the firefighting efforts, more than 80 per cent of the building and its contents were destroyed, with the remainder suffering severe damage.

Additionally, three buildings in close proximity to the school were affected by the inferno and suffered damage to several AC units, PVC guttering, ceilings, windows, and curtains.

Four vehicles also suffered damage to their tail lights, bumpers, and number plates. This was due to the radiated heat from the building of origin.

As a result of the fire, over 500 students were displaced.