Chris Brown Taps Tommy Lee Sparta & Sean Kingston For ’11:11′ Album

Chris Brown has a collaboration with dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta and reggae fusion singer Sean Kingston potentially coming on his forthcoming album, 11:11.

The project is his 11th studio album and will be released on November 11th, hence the album title. Chris Brown previously noted that the number 11 is significant to him, and all will be the overall theme of the album roll-out, which means there will be 11 songs.

Sources close to the R&B singer told Urban Islandz exclusively on Tuesday (October 10, 2023) that there will be 11 features on the album, and 11 producers making contributions, and among the guest acts is Tommy Lee Sparta. Brown was recently in Jamaica for his Chris Brown and Friends concert at the National Stadium in Kingston. Tommy Lee Sparta and Sean Kingston were among the acts who performed at the event.

“Breezy is really feeling the Sparta and Kingston tracks and want to include them on the project,” sources told us. “Couple songs were recorded in Jamaica and at least one or two of them will almost certainly make it to the final tracklist. Btw the album is done, but the final tracklist is all up to Breezy but we all know he is excited about some songs he did a yard.”

We’re also told that Byron Messia’s “Talibans (Remix)” will be on Brown’s new album and could be titled “Talibans III” since Burna Boy saw huge success with “Talibans II“. Breezy and Byron Messia already filmed the music video for the track in Tivoli Gardens, one of the most notorious garrison communities in the island’s capital city. We’re told that the singer requested to experience that side of Jamaica during his trip.

His concert in Kingston wasn’t the only reason why Chris Brown opted to perform in Jamaica for the first time in over a decade. It turns out that he also wanted some musical inspiration for the album. Nevertheless, he also found time to mingle with some young fans at the river and in the streets of Kingston.

Last week, Brown announced that the album is complete, which means it’s unlikely he will push back the planned release date. He also shared the black-and-white cover art, which includes four images of him and two head photos acting as a colon.

Chris Brown announced the album back in August when he explained why he titled the project 11:11 and the significance of the release date. “New album name: 11:11 (Possible) album release date 11:11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs,” he shared.