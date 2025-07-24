CH&PA dismantles illegally-concreted reserve adjacent to Mandela-Eccles Highway 

See full statement from the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority:

The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), is taking a strong stance against illegal land use and encroachments on road reserves and drainage reserves. Recently, the CH&PA issued a formal Notice of Contravention to a business, sending a clear warning to others operating outside the law.

The notice was served to the business owners, who, either personally or through agents, were found to have unauthorizedly, unlawfully and illegally occupied the road reserves and drainage reserves by concreting areas adjacent to the western lane of the Mandela-Eccles four-lane highway, in violation of the Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 20:01. In addition, the agency has begun the process of dismantling the unauthorized, unlawful and illegal structure.

The actions taken by the CH&PA convey a strong message. The Notice requires owners to “immediately remove all encumbrances,” including poured concrete, construction materials, machinery, and equipment, from the road and drainage reserves.”

Furthermore, the Notice stipulates that all “construction and operational activities” must occur “within the bounds of the said property” and should not “pose or create any hindrance to the free flow of traffic along the Mandela–Eccles four-lane highway.”

The business in question received its approval for a business plan from the Central Housing and Planning Authority in December 2023. However, according to the approved report, access is from an internal access road west of the site and not from the highway.

This decisive measure underscores the commitment of the Ministry and the Central Housing and Planning Authority to enforce the law and ensure that public infrastructure remains accessible and unobstructed. The CH&PA’s initiative serves as an important reminder for all businesses and property owners to operate within the legal framework of the country’s planning and development regulations.

The Ministry of Housing and Water is making it clear that illegal encroachments on public reserves and infrastructure will not be tolerated, and legal action will be taken to ensure compliance. This is a significant step towards maintaining order, safety, and the proper development of public spaces for the benefit of all citizens.