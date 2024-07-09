Chinese trio busted at city hotel with $39M in cash

Three Chinese nationals were on Tuesday arrested during an inter-agency intelligence operation at a city hotel.

The operation led to the seizure of $39 million and one unlicensed 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of matching ammunition.

The cash that was seized

Investigations thus far revealed that the suspects (two males and one female) were part of a transnational criminal group involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities.

They are currently in police custody and are assisting with the investigation.