Chinese nationals rescued after Saffon Street building goes up in flames

Fire engulfed the Saffon Street building that houses a Chinese supermarket

Firefighters managed to contain a large fire in the wee hours of today at a Chinese supermarket located at Saffon and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, opposite the La Penitence market.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, the blaze started at approximately 02:26h this morning at the former Avinash Building.

Upon the receipt of a report, six water tenders, one hydraulic platform, one fire boat, and a hose layer from Central, Alberttown, Campbellville, West Ruimveldt, Eccles, and Fire Service Headquarters responded to the scene.

Firefighters rescued five Chinese nationals who were trapped in the building. Three of them were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, along with one of the firefighters.

The Fire Service said they also managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the market and nearby buildings located to the south and east of the building of origin.

Up to daybreak, firefighters were battling the blaze

In light of the massive blaze, the GFS has advised citizens that the following streets are blocked off to traffic:

– Sussex and Hogg

– Broad and Saffon

– Broad and Sussex

– Saffon and Pont trench road

– James and Hogg