Chinese Embassy expresses dissatisfaction with VICE News’ “fabrication”



Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan

Statement from the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy on Fabrication about China by a Vice News Interviewer

Recently, when a journalist from Vice News interviewed Hon. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, she was found to come to Guyana with predetermined agenda and tried to smear and attack China-Guyana cooperation, as well as Chinese companies. The Chinese Embassy is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to such violation of professional ethics.

The Chinese side highly appreciates that the Government of Guyana upholds the one-China principle and keeps developing cordial relations with China. China-Guyana friendly cooperation, featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness, and benefits for the people, is in accordance with the interests of the two countries and two peoples, not against any third party, nor should it be influenced by a third party.

Chinese companies operating in Guyana are following the local laws, international practices, and market rules, participating in big projects through open and fair competitions, which is beyond reproach.