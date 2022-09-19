China’s quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-Covid policy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Anger and criticism over China’s unrelenting zero-Covid policy has erupted after a bus transporting residents to a virus quarantine facility crashed killing 27 people.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying 47 people from Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, to a remote county 155 miles (249 kilometers) away, when it overturned on a mountainous stretch of highway and fell into a ravine at around 2:40 a.m.

It is unclear why a quarantine bus would take people on winding mountain roads after midnight. China’s transport regulation prohibits long-distance coaches from operating between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

A photo widely circulated on social media shows the bus driving at night, with the driver wearing a full hazmat suit that left only his eyes uncovered. Other photos and videos show the bus being towed by a truck, its top crushed, and a hazmat suited worker spraying disinfectant on it. While CNN cannot independently verify the photos and videos, the bus license plate in the image matches the plate number reported by authorities.

Survivors of the crash are now receiving treatment in hospital, according to authorities.

