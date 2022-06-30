China’s economy just had its best month since February

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China’s huge manufacturing and service industries just saw their first month of growth since February, according to surveys published Thursday, as Covid restrictions were eased in many cities.

The Chinese government’spurchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing — which mainly covers larger businesses and state-owned companies — rose to 50.2 in June, the first time it has crossed the 50 marksince February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A reading above 50 indicates that activity is increasing.

Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which includes construction and services industries, jumped to 54.7 in June, compared with 47.8 in May. It was also the first time theindex hasmoved back into expansion territory in four months, and its strongest reading since May 2021.

The surveys provide the latest signs of recovery in China’s economy, as the country gradually reopens for business following months of widespread Covid lockdowns.

