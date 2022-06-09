China and Cambodia break ground at naval base in show of ‘iron-clad’ relations

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Officials from China and Cambodia broke ground on a controversial, Chinese-funded upgrade of a naval base in southern Cambodia on Wednesday, with Beijing’s envoy in the country calling military cooperation part of the countries’ “iron-clad partnership.”

The launch of the project at the Ream Naval Base, which Cambodian officials said will use grant aid from China to renovate the port,comes amid Western concern that Beijing is seeking a military outpost at the Gulf of Thailand facility.

Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh dismissed such claims, stressing during the ceremony that the project is in line with Cambodia’s constitution, which bars foreign military bases on its territory, and that the Southeast Asian nation is open to development assistance from other countries.

“We need to upgrade our base to protect our nation, territory and sovereignty,” Tea Banh said, describing the project as a “modernization” that includes construction and renovation work on a dry dock, pier, and slipway, according to state-run news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

Upgrading the base is “not targeted at any third party, and will be conducive to even closer practical cooperation between the two militaries,” Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian said at the groundbreaking.

