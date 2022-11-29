Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28.

The boy was seen in Ocho Rios at about 5:30 pm and was taken to the Spanish Town Police Station by a concerned citizen.

The boy stated that he is from Amin Drive, Waterhouse, Kingston 11.

He also provided the police with his parents’ names and contact numbers. However, calls were made to the numbers but no answer.

Anyone who can assist the police to reunite Lemoy Nesbeth Jr with his relatives is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station. -3

NewsAmericasNow.com