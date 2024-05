The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A child this afternoon died in an accident at Britannia, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

INews understands that the accident involved a motorcar and a motor lorry.

When contacted, Commander Kurleigh Simons confirmed that the accident occurred but could not provide further details.

According to preliminary information received, the baby was 18-months-old.