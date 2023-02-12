Chicken pox reported at His Majesty’s Prison Loop Cayman Islands

His Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Services confirms two cases of the Varicella-Zoster Virus (also known as chicken pox) within its current prison population.

Commenting on how the prison is dealing with the situation, Mr Julian Lewis, Acting Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs, said:

We are being carefully guided by the Chief Medical Officer and the Public Health Department to effectively manage this through appropriate isolation, treatment, prevention and access to immunisations for prisoners and staff at His Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Services.

While the relevant prisoners are said to be in isolation, it is unclear whether any visitors to the prison were previously exposed to the virus, which could have broader implications for the community.