Charlestown man shot dead

admin 13 hours ago

A young man was on Wednesday night shot dead during an alleged confrontation over an alleged robbery. Dead is 25-year-old Anthony Yearwood called “Odinga” of Lot 2 Drysdale Street, Charlestown, Geo…
‘You should not see the light of day again’ – Judge tells murder convict

Thu Apr 22 , 2021
Oneal Griffith, a La Grange, West Bank Demerara boat captain was on Wednesday sentenced to 75 years in prison by High Court Judge Navindra Singh for the December 2015 murder of Brazilian gold miner…

