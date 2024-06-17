Charity fisherman murdered

Dead: Aveinash Singh

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Avienash Singh, a 30-year-old Fisherman of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, which occurred yesterday (Sunday) at a shop in the area operated by the suspect’s ‘child mother’.

The 29-year-old suspect, a Fisherman who is also from Charity Squatting Area, has since been detained and is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigation.

Investigations so far indicate that the suspect has accused the victim of having an affair with the 25-year-old mother of his children (shopkeeper).

On Sunday, 16th June 2024, at about 19:00 hrs, the victim and some friends were imbibing alcohol at a table while the suspect was drinking at another table in the same shop.

The victim was seen collecting his ID and Bank cards from the 25-year-old female shopkeeper. The victim then walked out of the shop onto the street, which runs East to West, and the suspect followed him. About ten (10) feet away from the shop, the suspect held onto the victim and dealt him several slaps about the face.

The suspect then pulled out a knife from his right side pants waist and stabbed the víctim with the knife three (3) times to his chest. The victim fell to the ground. The suspect then made good his escape on foot.

The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Charity Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.