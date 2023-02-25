Charges for Brazilians found at illegal mining camp in Berbice

(INSET) The helicopter that was found and the illegal mining camp that was destroyed

The two Brazilian nationals who were found at an illegal mining camp, where a helicopter was also found, in the New River Triangle, situated in the southeastern portion of East Berbice, are expected to be charged and placed before the court on Monday.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum today.

One of the two suspects is a helicopter pilot, Alexander Felix. He will be facing four charges, namely: Operating a Civil Aircraft without an Airworthiness Certificate; Interference with an Aircraft; Operating an Aircraft without Insurance, and Illegal Entry into Guyana.

Additionally, the second suspect, Luan Ricardo Braga Silva, who was also found at the illegal mining camp will be charged with the Offence of Illegal Entry into Guyana.

Both men were arrested last Sunday at the New River Triangle.

Reports are that Guyana Defence Force (GDF), after gathering intelligence about the mining operation, searched the area and discovered the illegal mining camp with a helicopter and several persons.

However, upon seeing soldiers, several others fled the scene into the surrounding jungle, while the two Brazilian suspects were arrested.

The illegal mining camp was secured and cleared by GDF members. A shotgun, 10 cellular phones, a generator, mining equipment, passports, identification cards and a bank card were recovered. A quantity of equipment was confiscated, and mining tunnels were destroyed.

The Guyana Defence Force has said that the operation was conducted over a period of four days, and involved two officers and 27 of their ranks, and was supported by the Air Corps.