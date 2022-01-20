Chanderpaul appointed Jamaica Tallawahs new Head Coach



MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 28 : Shivnarine Chanderpaul of Lancashire looks on during the County Championship Division One match between Lancashire and Warwickshire at Old Trafford on August 28, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 28 : Shivnarine Chanderpaul of Lancashire looks on during the County Championship Division One match between Lancashire and Warwickshire at Old Trafford on August 28, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed Jamaica Tallawahs new Head Coach. The 47-year-old left-handed batter, who has played 164 Tests, 268 ODIs and 22 T20ls, scoring a total of 20,988 runs for the West Indies, will take charge of team for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Shivnarine has had an illustrious playin career and is one of the greats of the game. He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know that he will take the Tallawahs to new heights,” said Krishna Persaud, owner of the Jamaica Tallawahs.

“It’s an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs and I am really looking forward to working with the players and support staff to bring another championship to Jamaica,” Shiv Chanderpaul said.

WEST INDIES LEGEND SIR CURTLY AMBROSE JOINS TALLAWAHS

Sir Curtly Ambrose has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs support staff for Hero CPL 2022. The legend, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all-time with 405 Test wickets and another 225 in ODIs, will serve as the Tallawahs bowling coach.

“Sir Curtly brings a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him with the team,” stated the Guyanese Businessman.

Jamaican Andre Coley named assistant coach of Tallawahs

Jamaican Andre Coley has been appointed assistant coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs, one of six professional franchises in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Coley was a member of the inaugural management team at the High Performance Centre Programme based in Barbados from 2010-2013.

Coley was the former Head Coach of the Windward Islands Volcanoes first-class franchise between 2017-2019 and is currently the Head Coach of the Jamaica Scorpions first-class franchise from 2019 to present. “We are excited and welcome Chanderpaul, Sir Curtly and Coley to the Tallawahs

family,” stated Jeff Miller, General Manager of the Tallawahs.