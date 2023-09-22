Chairman resigns amid fraud concerns at Johns-Port Mourant NDC

Vimen Armogan

Chairman of the Johns-Port Mourant Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Vimen Armogan has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

The resignation letter is dated September 21 and it was submitted one day after the NDC met to discuss allegations levelled against the acting overseer of the NDC in relation to forgery and embezzlement.

In the letter of resignation, the Chairman stated that he is very busy with religious activities and cited this as his reason for resigning.

“I am willing to remain as a Councillor and serve my party the PPP/C as much as I can. Please accept my resignation letter,” it further outlined.

The letter is addressed to Local Government Minister Anand Persaud and is copied to four persons including the overseer of the Johns-Port Mourant NDC.

Reports are that the Chairman was against the NDC seeking the intervention of the Local Government Commission and the police regarding the allegations against the overseer.

It had been reported that the overseer had allegedly ‘employed’ at least two government part-time workers unknown to them and had allegedly been pocketing their salaries.

The overseer allegedly forged the signatures of at least two persons whom he placed on the payroll in order to pocket the money.

Reports are that he has since repaid the NDC some $80,000.