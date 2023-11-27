Chainsaw operator drowns during cook-out with friends

Ron Raphael

A cookout turned tragic on Friday after a chainsaw operator reportedly drowned at a popular Mashabo Lake, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Ron Raphael of Mashabo Mission.

According to Delicia Persaud, a sister of the now dead man, a group of friends went on a cookout at the lake during which her brother went into the water and never resurfaced.

“My brother and his friends were drinking and they decided to cook a duck so he was in the water swimming while his nephew went to bring thyme to start cooking… by the time he went back he didn’t see his uncle and he started to holler and search for him.”

She added that her nephew was the one who found his body a short distance from where he was swimming. His motionless body was subsequently pulled from the lake and taken to the Suddie Police Station where it was examined for marks of violence but none was seen.

The body was taken to Suddie Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem.