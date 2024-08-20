Cemetery Road opens to vehicular traffic, as remedial works continue

After one year of delay, the long-awaited $475 million Cemetery Road is now open to vehicular traffic on all four lanes.

About a week ago, the main bridge at Princess Street was cast and before this, the paving of the lanes and other aspects of the project were completed.

In addition, the installation of street lights and the construction of two minor bridges at Sussex Street and the Police outpost were completed.

This publication understands that when the curing is completed the Princes Street and Cemetery Road intersection will be swept. Close to the interception was also a pedestrian area connected to the road where final works were also done.

Nevertheless, remedial works on the pertinent piece of infrastructure are still ongoing.

During a brief telephone interview with this publication, Project Engineer at the Public Works Ministry, Lokenauth Balkishun revealed that the road marking exercise will commence today, Tuesday.

He explained that this aspect of the project will ensure that drivers remain in their designated lane to avoid collisions.

The Cemetery Road project was awarded to Avinash Construction and Metal Works Company in 2022 and was initially expected to be completed in July 2023.

A month ago, the Public Works Ministry had brought on subcontractors to help the main contractor execute the works in a timely fashion and it was hoped that the project would have already been completed.

It was reported that while the subcontractors completed their section of the work on time, the main contractor continued to fail to meet their timelines.

The government had said that the main contractor would be responsible for paying the subcontractors. The government had also disclosed that it was pursuing liquidated damages against the main contractor over the significantly delayed project.

The $475 million project will see the two-lane carriageway being extended into four lanes. When completed, it is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

Edghill said no further delay will be tolerated given that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration has already committed to the residents of the East and West Ruimveldt.