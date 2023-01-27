Celebrity Cruises Doubles Down on Captains

Black Immigrant Daily News

Captains Dimitrios (right) and Tasos Kafetzis will jointly take the helm of a new luxury ship this year.

Celebrity Cruises, which has brought countless guests to the Caribbean since its founding more than 30 years ago, is celebrating a first in the cruise industry. Greek brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis have been named co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, the company’s fourth ship in its industry-transforming Edge Series.

“Captain Dimitrios and Captain Tasos are our star-powered siblings, a maritime dream team,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, who added, “This ship represents a monumental milestone for our brand, taking our innovative outward-facing design further than ever, and creating a whole new class of relaxed luxury resorts at sea. I am so proud to leave her in the hands of these expert mariners.”

Celebrity Ascent, which will begin sailing from Fort Lauderdale in December 2023, offers Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, bringing passengers to ports including Aruba, Bimini, Grand Cayman, Labadee, Puerto Plata, St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Tortola.

“Today is a momentous day,” said Captain Dimitrios Katetzis. “I am proud that after a more than 30-year career working exclusively with Celebrity Cruises, I can play a part in their history by captaining this fourth in the series – yet one of a kind – Edge Series ship.”

“Receiving this distinction with my brother and as part of the Celebrity Cruises family is an incredible honor for me and an emotional one, too,” said Captain Tasos Kafetzis. “I am so proud for my family and proud of my brother. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board Celebrity Ascent this winter.”

Once aboard the newest vessel in Celebrity’s award-winning Edge Series,travelers have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive signature experiences such as an outward-facing Resort Deck with cabanas; infinity-edge plunge pools and two-story Martini-shaped hot tubs; Infinite Veranda staterooms that transform into open-air verandas; the iconic Magic Carpet – the world’s first cantilevered bar that sits on the edge of the cruise ship 13 stories above sea level; and dozens of food and beverage options. The line prides itself on featuring globally inspired dishes and destination-inspired restaurants.

The captains will alternate their time on board in a three-months on-and-off rotation.

Celebrity offers guests shore excursion opportunities that range from private, customizable experiences and small-group guided tours to visits to bucket-list iconic local landmarks. Options are tailored to guests’ preferences and may be focused on culinary, wellness, cultural, adventure, sightseeing experiences, among many other choices.

Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group.

By Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE)

NewsAmericasNow.com