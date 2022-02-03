CDB grants no-objection for Linden to Mabura Road Project – Finance Minister announces



Georgetown, Ministry of Finance, February 3, 2022:- Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh has announced that the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) today issued its no objection for negotiations to commence with the most responsive bidder, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. from Brazil for the award of the Linden to Mabura Hill upgrade project. This project is the first link of the highway between Linden and Lethem. It would provide major support to ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil and open vast opportunities by linking Guyana’s hinterland communities to Georgetown.

The process leading to the award of this contract followed a stringent and transparent procurement process whereby the call for proposals for the prequalification of contractors was made in February 2021. Ten (10) Contractors were prequalified and the prequalified list of contractors was approved by the CDB in October 2021.

Following the prequalification phase, the bidding process began in October 2021 and concluded in December 2021. Of the 10 prequalified Contractors, the following 5 made submissions: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Railway International Group & China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Luqiao Group Co., Ltd., OECI S.A. (OECI) in JV with Castilho Engenharia E Empreendimentos S.A. (CEE) and Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A.

The bids were carefully scrutinized and evaluated by a team of local engineers. After a thorough evaluation process involving engagements and consultations with the Caribbean Development Bank, Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Bid No. 5 , Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A , was determined as the most responsive bid indicating full compliance with all Environmental, Social, Health and Safety requirements. The CDB indicated its concurrence with the recommendation of the Guyanese evaluation committee and issued it no-objection to commence negotiations with the winning bidder.

This project will be the largest project ever funded by the Caribbean Development Bank; and one of the most historic projects undertaken in Guyana.

The road works include upgrading the existing alignment to Asphaltic Concrete Surface – 2 Lanes, 7.2m width, approximately 122Km and the inclusion as well of five drainage structures.

Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A is a large Brazilian Contractor established in 1966. The Company specializes in the construction of refineries, roads, bridges, commercial offices, residential buildings, highways, and sewage systems worldwide.