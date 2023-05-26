Cayman Islands Politician Slapped With Rape Charges

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Cayman, Weds. June 28, 2023: A prominent figure in Cayman Islands politics has been charged with rape and indecent assault, according to confirmed reports by the local police. Although the police statement did not disclose the identity of the individual, media sources in Cayman have reported that it is allegedly the former premier and speaker of parliament, McKeeva Bush, 68, who appeared in court and faced these charges today. The criminal complaint is related to an incident dating back to 2000.

The police statement indicated that the senior politician had been taken into custody on June 28th and subsequently charged with “rape and indecent assault.” Earlier this year, the West Bay West legislator was already facing charges related to an incident that allegedly occurred at a Caribbean Tourism Organization reception held at the Ritz Carlton in September. Bush pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled to face trial later this year.

These serious allegations have generated significant attention and raise important concerns within the Cayman Islands community. The case will now proceed through the legal system, where the truth will be sought and justice will be pursued.

GUYANA

The case comes as a government minister in Guyana has also been slapped with rape charges.

Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall is on one million dollars (one Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) bail for allegedly raping a 16-year-old. He has publicly denied all accusations.

Police had arrested the minister, who has since gone on leave to facilitate the probe, when he presented himself at the Brickdam Police Station in the company of his attorney, Nigel Hughes last week.

There have been calls from the opposition, as well as several civil society organizations including the Amerindian Peoples Association and Red Thread, for Dharamlall to be removed from public office.

They have also called for a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations made by the 16-year-old school girl against the embattled minister.

The Office of the DPP, in a statement, said that it will not be intimidated by individuals who profess to want justice in a criminal matter even while a police file is being given due legal attention.

It urged the public to desist from politicizing an alleged criminal offence, adding “all statements or evidence must be considered before legal advice is given to the Guyana Police Force.”

The teenager remains in the protective care of the Ministry of Human Services’ Child Care and Protection Agency and is said to be receiving all necessary support including counselling.