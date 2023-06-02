Carpenter remanded for killing niece’s boyfriend

Forty-nine-year-old Hamid Amin, a carpenter was on Friday arraigned for the murder of his niece’s boyfriend whom he stabbed to death at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) earlier in the week.

Also known as “Peppy”, he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on Monday, May 29, he murdered Shivram Mohabir, 23. Amin, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Jerome Khan, was remanded to prison until August 22.

Mohabir, called “Vickash”, a mechanic of Agriculture Road, ECD met a tragic end when he was stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend’s uncle amidst grievances and an escalating family dispute. The incident took place at Fifth Street Martyrsville, Mon Repos, ECD, where Mohabir was visiting his girlfriend, who resided there.

It was reported that Mohabir, a mechanic, was stabbed multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Amin allegedly inflicted the fatal wounds on Mohabir while he was inside his girlfriend’s room. After the attack, he reportedly fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Police.

The now-dead man’s girlfriend, Raveena Persaud had previously told Inews that they had been in a relationship for the past two years and that her boyfriend would often stay at her grandmother’s house.

“This, however, caused anger and resentment from my uncle and his family due to an ongoing property dispute involving my grandmother, who is [Amin’s] mother,” Persaud related.

“I grew up with my grandmother and have been living with her for the past 13 years. Whenever my uncle and his children would see Vickash at the house, it would provoke them. Especially when my uncle had been drinking, he would confront my grandmother, asking what is he [Vickash] doing here and that we are not married. However, my grandmother never had any issues with Vickash staying with us.”