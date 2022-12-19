Carpenter implicated in firefighter’s death in crash offered bail Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A carpenter who was charged following a deadly crash along the Ocho Rios main road last month, which claimed the life of 25-year-old firefighter Larenzo Douse, has been granted $700,000 bail.

The accused, Hortliff Thomas, who is charged with manslaughter relative to the incident, appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday.

Thomas himself sustained extensive injuries from the crash, and was granted bail based on humanitarian grounds and his need for proper medical care.

As part of his bail conditions, Senior Parish Judge Michele Salmon ordered Thomas to report to the police twice weekly and surrender his travel documents.

Meanwhile, several documents remain outstanding on the case file, including the post-mortem report, the preliminary accident report, and the accident reconstruction report.

The case is to be next mentioned in court on January 13, 2023.

The crash occurred along the Ocho Rios main road in the vicinity of Reynolds Pier at about 2:40 pm on Wednesday, November 30.

In responding to the development at the time, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, expressed sadness at the tragic death of Douse, while giving details of the incident.

“The crew had just finished a fire-fighting operation in the area. In fact, the firemen had just finished their shift and were replacing the equipment in the back of the truck.

“At that moment, Firefighter Douse was alone at the back, putting a pump into the fire truck, when the car slammed into the fire truck, crushing him. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” outlined McKenzie.

Videos circulating of the incident showed the moment firemen tried frantically to remove their colleague from between the two vehicles.

Persons passing by screamed in horror as fire engulfed the front of the motorcar while the fireman was still pinned down on the back of the fire truck by the car.

The minister said then that, “Douse was a very young firefighter with his whole life ahead of him.”

