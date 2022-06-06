Carpenter electrocuted whilst using electric saw

Dead: Conrad Spencer

A 30-year-old carpenter of Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Sunday morning electrocuted whilst using an electric saw.

Dead is Conrad Spencer. The man was at Joseph Street, Buxton, ECD where he was building a wooden stairway.

“While in the process of cutting wood with an electrical saw, he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted,” police explained.

Spencer was later observed lying motionless next to the work bench with an electrical saw alongside him and his body facing upwards.

On his right hand, he had what appeared to be burnt marks around the elbow area.

Investigations are in progress.