Carpenter dies after backflipping into canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old man who died after he reportedly backflipped into a canal at Tempe, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is Ramesh Ramphal, a carpenter, of Britannia Village, WCB.

The incident occurred at around 17:00h on Monday in the presence of the victim’s 23-year-old girlfriend.

The couple was reportedly swimming when the carpenter decided to do a backflip into the canal.

The girlfriend told investigators that after waiting for about ten minutes and the man did not resurface, she rushed to his home to inform his family.

A search party was formed and they found the man stuck in the mud at the said area where he allegedly did the backflip.

The carpenter was taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.