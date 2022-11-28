Caroni Licensing Office closed on Monday

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

The Licensing Authority of TT’s office in Caroni. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

After heavy rain all weekend long, the Caroni Licensing Office was closed on Monday because of flooding.

A media release from the Ministry of Works and Transport said those affected are not required to reschedule their appointment. They will be accommodated via walk-in any day between November 29 and December 2.

Those affected must provide proof of their previously scheduled appointment.

Additionally, the release reminded people that proof of address (a utility bill no older than three months) is required to complete a licensing transaction.

The accepted forms of proof of address include a cable bill, home internet bill, electricity bill (T&TEC) or water bill (WASA).

If a customer does not have a utility bill in their name, he or she is required to produce a letter of authorisation from the owner and a copy of their national ID.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused.

NewsAmericasNow.com