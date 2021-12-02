Carol Smith-Joseph, Ganesh Mahipaul, Annette Ferguson withdraw from PNC’s Accreditation Congress Committee

Carol Smith-Joseph, Ganesh Mahipaul and Annette Ferguson

See full statement from the PNC:

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the People’s National Congress Reform at a meeting held on Wednesday 1st December 2021, to discuss progress with the holding the Party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress which will be held on 11th December 2021, deliberated on a conflict of interest that arose within the Accreditation Congress Committee.

The CEC, while recognizing the right of Delegates to support candidates of their choice, reasoned that a conflict of interest arose where members of the Accreditation Committee, which is responsible for selecting the Delegates who would be voting for candidates, are at the same time openly campaigning for candidates of their choice. Cdes Carol Smith-Joseph, Anette Ferguson and Ganesh Mahipaul accepted the position of the CEC and withdrew from the Accreditation Congress Committee.

The CEC thanked them for their service and immediately called for persons to be nominated as replacements. The work of the Accreditation Congress Committee is significantly advanced; hence their withdrawal will not delay its completion.

The People’s National Congress Reform reassures its members, supporters and the nation of its commitment for a free, fair and transparent 21st Biennial Delegates Congress on the 11th December 2021.