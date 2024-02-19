CARICOM dedicated to forging sustainable, resilient energy landscape – SG Barnett

CARICOM’s Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett

CARICOM’s Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett Monday underscored the community’s dedication to forging a sustainable and resilient energy landscape, outlining its steadfast advancement towards a future powered by renewable energy that is bolstered by collaborative partnerships among member states.

Dr Barnett made the statement during a resolute address at the opening of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

She said the increased production of hydrocarbons in Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago presents opportunities to enhance energy security while emphasising the pivotal role it plays in renewable energy deployment in CARICOM’s agenda.

“It also presents opportunities for increased private and public investments in building social, economic environmental, and climate resilience as the world transitions towards clean and renewable sources of energy,” she detailed.

Moreover, Barnett underscored that while individual member states combat distinct challenges and priorities, having a united energy policy that fosters synergy will enable nations to leverage comparative advantages collectively compared to individual contrast strategies.

Noting that the exchange and sharing of critical information and experiences are vital to success at the national level.

She stressed that the “Implementation of clean and renewable energy sources along with smart modern grids can significantly improve the reliability of our energy systems.”

The Secretary-General further outlined the need to expedite energy transitions and energy system transformations to increase the share of renewable energy, promoting the use of cleaner fuels and bolstering resilience.

Additionally, Dr Barnett emphasised the importance and contribution capacity building and access to emerging technologies have on the development of energy potential in the region.

Underscoring that collaboration, integration, and investment are vital components of support in CARICOM’s energy transition journey, the Secretary-General called for urgent action to be taken to ensure energy security and climate resilience, warning that without it the region’s development trajectory is at risk.

As such she reiterated CARICOM’s position of rendering continued support to enhance cooperation among member states through policy harmonisation, regulatory reforms, and capacity-building initiatives.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo runs until February 22 at the Marriott Hotel Kingston, Georgetown, under the theme “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation.” [DPI]